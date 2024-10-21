Thoughtworks to partner with Swann to develop SwannShield

The company states: “Thoughtworks (TWKS) announces a pioneering collaboration with Swann to develop SwannShield(TM) – an innovative AI-powered home security voice assistant. A leading global provider of security monitoring, consumer electronics and security-centric solutions, Swann empowers people to protect and stay connected to their home or business no matter where life takes them.”

