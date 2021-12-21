Those who invested in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) three years ago are up 96%

Buying a low-cost index fund will get you the average market return. But if you invest in individual stocks, some are likely to underperform. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) share price is up 87% in the last three years, that falls short of the market return. Some buyers are laughing, though, with an increase of 47% in the last year.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:WH Earnings Per Share Growth December 21st 2021

We know that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' TSR for the last 3 years was 96%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 49% over the last year. That includes the value of the dividend. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 25%. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Wyndham Hotels & Resorts on your watchlist. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

We will like Wyndham Hotels & Resorts better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.