Those who invested in Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) three years ago are up 279%

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance the Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) share price is 268% higher than it was three years ago. That sort of return is as solid as granite. On top of that, the share price is up 12% in about a quarter. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 5.0% in 90 days).

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Victory Capital Holdings achieved compound earnings per share growth of 64% per year. We don't think it is entirely coincidental that the EPS growth is reasonably close to the 54% average annual increase in the share price. This observation indicates that the market's attitude to the business hasn't changed all that much. Quite to the contrary, the share price has arguably reflected the EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:VCTR Earnings Per Share Growth November 5th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Victory Capital Holdings has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Victory Capital Holdings, it has a TSR of 279% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Victory Capital Holdings rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 96% over the last year. That includes the value of the dividend. That gain actually surpasses the 56% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Victory Capital Holdings on your watchlist. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Victory Capital Holdings you should be aware of.

But note: Victory Capital Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

