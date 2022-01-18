Those who invested in Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) a year ago are up 58%

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) share price is up 58% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 14% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 4.6% in three years.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Varex Imaging grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

We think that the revenue growth of 11% could have some investors interested. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:VREX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 18th 2022

We know that Varex Imaging has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Varex Imaging stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Varex Imaging rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 58% over the last year. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 1.5%. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Varex Imaging is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course Varex Imaging may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

