Those who invested in Valhi (NYSE:VHI) a year ago are up 67%

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) share price is up 65% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 21% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 8.6% in three years.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Valhi grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 130%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 65% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Valhi, despite the growth. Interesting. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 7.92.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:VHI Earnings Per Share Growth November 29th 2021

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Valhi's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Valhi the TSR over the last 1 year was 67%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Valhi shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 67% over one year. That's including the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 2% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. Before forming an opinion on Valhi you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.