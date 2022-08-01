Those who invested in USCB Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:USCB) a year ago are up 14%

It hasn't been the best quarter for USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 13% in that time. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! After all, the share price is up a market-beating 14% in that time.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over the last twelve months USCB Financial Holdings went from profitable to unprofitable. While some may see this as temporary, we're a skeptical bunch, and so we're a little surprised to see the share price go up. We might get a clue to explain the share price move by looking to other metrics.

However the year on year revenue growth of 23% would help. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:USCB Earnings and Revenue Growth August 1st 2022

If you are thinking of buying or selling USCB Financial Holdings stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

USCB Financial Holdings boasts a total shareholder return of 14% for the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 13% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.