Those who invested in UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) five years ago are up 244%

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. One great example is UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) which saw its share price drive 228% higher over five years. In more good news, the share price has risen 19% in thirty days. We note that UFP Industries reported its financial results recently; luckily, you can catch up on the latest revenue and profit numbers in our company report.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, UFP Industries managed to grow its earnings per share at 43% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 27% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 8.73.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NasdaqGS:UFPI Earnings Per Share Growth August 20th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how UFP Industries has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at UFP Industries' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of UFP Industries, it has a TSR of 244% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that UFP Industries shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 22% over one year. That's including the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 28% a year, is even better. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - UFP Industries has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

