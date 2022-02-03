Those who invested in Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) a year ago are up 31%

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been pleasing. In that time we've seen the stock easily surpass the market return, with a gain of 31%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Tradeweb Markets was able to grow EPS by 34% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 31% increase in the share price. This makes us think the market hasn't really changed its sentiment around the company, in the last year. We don't think its coincidental that the share price is growing at a similar rate to the earnings per share.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:TW Earnings Per Share Growth February 3rd 2022

We know that Tradeweb Markets has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

A Different Perspective

Tradeweb Markets shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 31% over the last twelve months, including dividends. We regret to report that the share price is down 10.0% over ninety days. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Tradeweb Markets that you should be aware of before investing here.

