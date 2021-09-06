Those who invested in Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) three years ago are up 154%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. To wit, the Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) share price has flown 154% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. It's also up 25% in about a month.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals recorded just US$1,517,000 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Syndax Pharmaceuticals has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Of course, if you time it right, high risk investments like this can really pay off, as Syndax Pharmaceuticals investors might know.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals had cash in excess of all liabilities of US$212m when it last reported (June 2021). That's not too bad but management may have to think about raising capital or taking on debt, unless the company is close to breaking even. With the share price up 83% per year, over 3 years , the market is seems hopeful about the potential, despite the cash burn. You can see in the image below, how Syndax Pharmaceuticals' cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

NasdaqGS:SNDX Debt to Equity History September 6th 2021

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Given that situation, many of the best investors like to check if insiders have been buying shares. It's often positive if so, assuming the buying is sustained and meaningful. Luckily we are in a position to provide you with this free chart of insider buying (and selling).

A Different Perspective

Syndax Pharmaceuticals shareholders gained a total return of 19% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 6% over half a decade This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Syndax Pharmaceuticals is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

