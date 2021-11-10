Those who invested in Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) three years ago are up 62%

Buying a low-cost index fund will get you the average market return. But across the board there are plenty of stocks that underperform the market. That's what has happened with the Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) share price. It's up 62% over three years, but that is below the market return. On the other hand, the more recent gain of 38% over a year is certainly pleasing.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Sutro Biopharma isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years Sutro Biopharma saw its revenue grow at 18% per year. That's a very respectable growth rate. The annual gain of 18% over three years is better than nothing, but hardly impresses. Arguably, that means, the market (previously) expected stronger growth from the company. However, if you can reasonably expect profits in the next few years, this stock might belong on your watchlist.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:STRO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 10th 2021

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Sutro Biopharma rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 38% over the last year. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 18%. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Sutro Biopharma .

