Those who invested in Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) three years ago are up 47%

Investors can buy low cost index fund if they want to receive the average market return. But if you invest in individual stocks, some are likely to underperform. For example, the Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) share price return of 37% over three years lags the market return in the same period. Disappointingly, the share price is down 1.2% in the last year.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Superior Group of Companies achieved compound earnings per share growth of 33% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 11% average annual increase in the share price. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 11.33.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:SGC Earnings Per Share Growth November 18th 2021

We know that Superior Group of Companies has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Superior Group of Companies, it has a TSR of 47% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Superior Group of Companies shareholders gained a total return of 0.6% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 8% a year, over half a decade) look better. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Superior Group of Companies (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like Superior Group of Companies better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

