Those who invested in Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) a year ago are up 106%

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! Take, for example Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB). Its share price is already up an impressive 102% in the last twelve months. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 11% gain in the last three months. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 4.8% in 90 days). Also impressive, the stock is up 37% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares was able to grow EPS by 87% in the last twelve months. We note that the earnings per share growth isn't far from the share price growth (of 102%). This makes us think the market hasn't really changed its sentiment around the company, in the last year. We don't think its coincidental that the share price is growing at a similar rate to the earnings per share.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:STXB Earnings Per Share Growth November 4th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Spirit of Texas Bancshares has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Spirit of Texas Bancshares' TSR for the last 1 year was 106%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Spirit of Texas Bancshares' total shareholder return last year was 106%. That includes the value of the dividend. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 12%. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Spirit of Texas Bancshares better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Spirit of Texas Bancshares (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

