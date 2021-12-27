Those who invested in Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) three years ago are up 110%

While Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 28% in the last quarter. In contrast, the return over three years has been impressive. In three years the stock price has launched 110% higher: a great result. So the recent fall in the share price should be viewed in that context. The thing to consider is whether the underlying business is doing well enough to support the current price.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Spero Therapeutics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Spero Therapeutics' revenue trended up 27% each year over three years. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Along the way, the share price gained 28% per year, a solid pop by our standards. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. Nonetheless, we'd say Spero Therapeutics is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:SPRO Earnings and Revenue Growth December 27th 2021

Take a more thorough look at Spero Therapeutics' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Spero Therapeutics shares, which cost holders 36%, while the market was up about 21%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Investors are up over three years, booking 28% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Spero Therapeutics .

