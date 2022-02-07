Those who invested in Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) three years ago are up 44%

Investors can buy low cost index fund if they want to receive the average market return. But across the board there are plenty of stocks that underperform the market. That's what has happened with the Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) share price. It's up 28% over three years, but that is below the market return. Some buyers are laughing, though, with an increase of 27% in the last year.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Southside Bancshares was able to grow its EPS at 18% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 9% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:SBSI Earnings Per Share Growth February 7th 2022

We know that Southside Bancshares has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Southside Bancshares will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Southside Bancshares' TSR for the last 3 years was 44%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Southside Bancshares shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 32% over the last year. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 9% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Southside Bancshares has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

