Those who invested in Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENE.A) three years ago are up 67%

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. Just take a look at Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENE.A), which is up 67%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 24% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 14%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Seneca Foods moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Seneca Foods' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Seneca Foods has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 14% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 11% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Seneca Foods better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Seneca Foods you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

