Those who invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) five years ago are up 66%

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) share price is up 41% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. However, more recent buyers should be happy with the increase of 30% over the last year.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Ryman Hospitality Properties didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 5 years Ryman Hospitality Properties saw its revenue shrink by 10.0% per year. The falling revenue is arguably somewhat reflected in the lacklustre return of 7% per year over that time. Arguably that's not bad given the soft revenue and loss-making position. Of course, a closer look at the bottom line - and any available analyst forecasts - could reveal an opportunity (if they point to future growth).

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:RHP Earnings and Revenue Growth February 2nd 2022

This free interactive report on Ryman Hospitality Properties' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Ryman Hospitality Properties' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Ryman Hospitality Properties' TSR of 66% for the 5 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Ryman Hospitality Properties shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 30% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 11%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Ryman Hospitality Properties is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

We will like Ryman Hospitality Properties better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

