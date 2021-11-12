Those who invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) a year ago are up 44%

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) share price is up 44% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 30% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 30% in the last three years.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Ruth's Hospitality Group went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

We think that the revenue growth of 13% could have some investors interested. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:RUTH Earnings and Revenue Growth November 12th 2021

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Ruth's Hospitality Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 44% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 4% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ruth's Hospitality Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Ruth's Hospitality Group is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

