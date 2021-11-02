Those who invested in Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) five years ago are up 165%

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 165% in five years. But it's down 4.5% in the last week.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Research Solutions made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Research Solutions can boast revenue growth at a rate of 8.1% per year. That's a pretty good long term growth rate. Broadly speaking, this solid progress may well be reflected by the healthy share price gain of 22% per year over five years. It's well worth monitoring the growth trend in revenue, because if growth accelerates, that might signal an opportunity. Accelerating growth can be a sign of an inflection point - and could indicate profits lie ahead. Worth watching 100%

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:RSSS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2021

A Different Perspective

Research Solutions shareholders are up 11% for the year. But that was short of the market average. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 22% over five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Research Solutions (1 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

