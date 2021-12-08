Those who invested in Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) three years ago are up 132%

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance the Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) share price is 112% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock! We note the stock price is up 2.3% in the last seven days.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Red Rock Resorts became profitable within the last three years. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:RRR Earnings Per Share Growth December 8th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Red Rock Resorts' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Red Rock Resorts' share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Red Rock Resorts' TSR of 132% for the 3 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Red Rock Resorts shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 112% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 19% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Red Rock Resorts better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Red Rock Resorts you should know about.

We will like Red Rock Resorts better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

