Those who invested in RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) a year ago are up 86%

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) share price is up 86% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 19% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! RAPT Therapeutics hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

RAPT Therapeutics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year RAPT Therapeutics saw its revenue grow by 17%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. Buyers pushed the share price 86% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If the company can maintain the revenue growth, the share price could go higher still. But it's crucial to check profitability and cash flow before forming a view on the future.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:RAPT Earnings and Revenue Growth January 3rd 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think RAPT Therapeutics will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that RAPT Therapeutics shareholders have gained 86% over the last year. The more recent returns haven't been as impressive as the longer term returns, coming in at just 17%. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with RAPT Therapeutics .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

