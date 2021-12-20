Those who invested in Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) three years ago are up 91%

You can receive the average market return by buying a low-cost index fund. But you can make superior returns by picking better-than average stocks. For example, the Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) share price is up 90% in the last three years, slightly above the market return. It's nice to see the stock price has more recent momentum, too, with a rise of 25% in the last year.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Randolph Bancorp moved from a loss to profitability. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:RNDB Earnings Per Share Growth December 20th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Randolph Bancorp has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Randolph Bancorp shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 26% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 9%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Randolph Bancorp is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

