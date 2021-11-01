Those who invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) a year ago are up 88%

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) share price is up 87% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 39% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 33% in the last three years.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Given that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 25%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 87% the last twelve months. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:PEB Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2021

If you are thinking of buying or selling Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 88% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 1.9% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.