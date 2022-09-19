Those who invested in Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ:PLMR) three years ago are up 122%

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. To wit, the Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) share price has flown 122% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. It's also good to see the share price up 50% over the last quarter.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Palomar Holdings became profitable within the last three years. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NasdaqGS:PLMR Earnings Per Share Growth September 19th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Palomar Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We can sympathize with Palomar Holdings about their 2.6% loss for the year, but the silver lining is that the broader market return was worse, at around -17%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 30%, each year, over three years. It's possible that the recent share price decline has more to do with the negative broader market returns than any company specific development. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Palomar Holdings you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

