Those who invested in PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) five years ago are up 50%

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) share price is up 25% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. The last year hasn't been great either, with the stock up just 3.8%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, PACCAR achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 11% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 5% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:PCAR Earnings Per Share Growth September 9th 2022

We know that PACCAR has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think PACCAR will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of PACCAR, it has a TSR of 50% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that PACCAR has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 7.1% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 8% per year, is even more impressive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand PACCAR better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - PACCAR has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

