Those who invested in OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) five years ago are up 48%

It hasn't been the best quarter for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 11% in that time. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. Unfortunately its return of 48% is below the market return of 138%. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 26% drop, in the last year.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, OraSure Technologies became profitable. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

OraSure Technologies shareholders are down 26% for the year, but the market itself is up 40%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 8%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand OraSure Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for OraSure Technologies that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

