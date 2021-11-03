Those who invested in OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) a year ago are up 153%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) share price has soared 142% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! And in the last month, the share price has gained 11%. But the price may well have benefitted from a buoyant market, since stocks have gained 6.2% in the last thirty days. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year OneWater Marine grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 49%. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 142% increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:ONEW Earnings Per Share Growth November 3rd 2021

We know that OneWater Marine has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between OneWater Marine's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. We note that OneWater Marine's TSR, at 153% is higher than its share price return of 142%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

OneWater Marine shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 153% over the last twelve months. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 3.6%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - OneWater Marine has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

