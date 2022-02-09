Those who invested in OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) a year ago are up 11%

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the last quarter. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 11%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Because OneSpaWorld Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

OneSpaWorld Holdings actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 76%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 11% the last twelve months. To us that means that there isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:OSW Earnings and Revenue Growth February 9th 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

OneSpaWorld Holdings shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 11% over the last twelve months. We regret to report that the share price is down 13% over ninety days. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that OneSpaWorld Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

