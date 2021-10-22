Those who invested in OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) five years ago are up 533%

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. Just think about the savvy investors who held OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS) shares for the last five years, while they gained 533%. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. It's also good to see the share price up 23% over the last quarter. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Given that OMNIQ didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years OMNIQ saw its revenue shrink by 1.2% per year. This is in stark contrast to the strong share price growth of 45%, compound, per year. Obviously, whatever the market is excited about, it's not a track record of revenue growth. At the risk of upsetting holders, this does suggest that hope for a better future is playing a significant role in the share price action.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:OMQS Earnings and Revenue Growth October 22nd 2021

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that OMNIQ has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 87% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 45% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for OMNIQ (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



