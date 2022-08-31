Those who invested in New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) a year ago are up 24%

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) share price is up 20% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 18% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 2.4% in the last three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

New Jersey Resources was able to grow EPS by 45% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 20% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about New Jersey Resources as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NYSE:NJR Earnings Per Share Growth August 31st 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on New Jersey Resources' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of New Jersey Resources, it has a TSR of 24% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that New Jersey Resources has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 24% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 4% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for New Jersey Resources (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

New Jersey Resources is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

