Those who invested in Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) a year ago are up 33%

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) share price is 33% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 19% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 3.1% higher than it was three years ago.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While Navigator Holdings made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last year Navigator Holdings saw its revenue grow by 41%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. While the share price performed well, gaining 33% over twelve months, you could argue the revenue growth warranted it. If the company can maintain the revenue growth, the share price could go higher still. But it's crucial to check profitability and cash flow before forming a view on the future.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NYSE:NVGS Earnings and Revenue Growth September 17th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Navigator Holdings has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Navigator Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 33% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 0.9%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Navigator Holdings (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

