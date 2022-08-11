Those who invested in Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) five years ago are up 481%

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Don't believe it? Then look at the Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) share price. It's 481% higher than it was five years ago. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. And in the last month, the share price has gained 15%. But this could be related to good market conditions -- stocks in its market are up 9.8% in the last month.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, Molina Healthcare moved from a loss to profitability. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the Molina Healthcare share price is up 146% in the last three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 0.4% each year. Notably, the EPS growth has been slower than the annualised share price gain of 35% over three years. So one can reasonably conclude the market is more enthusiastic about the stock than it was three years ago.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:MOH Earnings Per Share Growth August 11th 2022

We know that Molina Healthcare has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Molina Healthcare will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Molina Healthcare has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 32% in the last twelve months. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 42% per year, is even more impressive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Molina Healthcare better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Molina Healthcare you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

