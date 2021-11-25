Those who invested in Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) a year ago are up 46%

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) share price is 46% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 25% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Mission Produce hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Mission Produce grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 26%. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 46% increase in the share price. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock.

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Mission Produce's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Mission Produce shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 46% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately the share price is down 3.7% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Mission Produce better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Mission Produce you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

