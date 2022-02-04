Those who invested in MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) three years ago are up 67%

The last three months have been tough on MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 47%. But at least the stock is up over the last three years. However, it's unlikely many shareholders are elated with the share price gain of 67% over that time, given the rising market.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

MiMedx Group wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 3 years MiMedx Group saw its revenue shrink by 13% per year. The revenue growth might be lacking but the share price has gained 19% each year in that time. Unless the company is going to make profits soon, we would be pretty cautious about it.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:MDXG Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Investors in MiMedx Group had a tough year, with a total loss of 56%, against a market gain of about 5.7%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 8% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for MiMedx Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

