Those who invested in MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) three years ago are up 113%

It hasn't been the best quarter for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 22% in that time. But that doesn't undermine the rather lovely longer-term return, if you measure over the last three years. In fact, the share price is up a full 113% compared to three years ago. It's not uncommon to see a share price retrace a bit, after a big gain. The thing to consider is whether the underlying business is doing well enough to support the current price.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

MicroStrategy isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years MicroStrategy has grown its revenue at 1.8% annually. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. In contrast, the stock has popped 29% per year in that time - an impressive result. We'd need to take a closer look at the revenue and profit trends to see whether the improvements might justify that sort of increase. It seems likely that the market is pretty optimistic about MicroStrategy, given it is losing money.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:MSTR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 1st 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that MicroStrategy shareholders are down 54% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 11%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 16% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for MicroStrategy you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

MicroStrategy is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.