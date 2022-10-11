Those who invested in Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) three years ago are up 59%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) shareholders have seen the share price descend 13% over the month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been pleasing. In the last three years the share price is up, 59%: better than the market.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Metropolitan Bank Holding achieved compound earnings per share growth of 27% per year. The average annual share price increase of 17% is actually lower than the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 9.01 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Metropolitan Bank Holding's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Metropolitan Bank Holding shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 26%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 22%, likely weighing on the stock. Investors are up over three years, booking 17% per year, much better than the more recent returns. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Metropolitan Bank Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Metropolitan Bank Holding .

Metropolitan Bank Holding is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

