Those who invested in Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) three years ago are up 318%

Generally speaking, investors are inspired to be stock pickers by the potential to find the big winners. Mistakes are inevitable, but a single top stock pick can cover any losses, and so much more. One bright shining star stock has been Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), which is 318% higher than three years ago. On top of that, the share price is up 71% in about a quarter.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Mersana Therapeutics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Mersana Therapeutics actually saw its revenue drop by 121% per year over three years. So it's pretty amazing to see the stock price has zoomed up 61% per year in that time. This clear lack of correlation between revenue and share price is surprising to see in a money losing company. So there is a serious possibility that some holders are counting their chickens before they hatch.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:MRSN Earnings and Revenue Growth September 20th 2022

This free interactive report on Mersana Therapeutics' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 15% in the twelve months, Mersana Therapeutics shareholders did even worse, losing 25%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 10% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Mersana Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Mersana Therapeutics .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

