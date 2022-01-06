Those who invested in MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) five years ago are up 74%

It hasn't been the best quarter for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 17% in that time. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. Unfortunately its return of 74% is below the market return of 124%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

MEI Pharma isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 5 years MEI Pharma saw its revenue grow at 29% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. It's nice to see shareholders have made a profit, but the gain of 12% over the period isn't that impressive compared to the overall market. That's surprising given the strong revenue growth. It could be that the stock was previously over-priced - but if you're looking for underappreciated growth stocks, these numbers indicate that there might be an opportunity here.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:MEIP Earnings and Revenue Growth January 6th 2022

This free interactive report on MEI Pharma's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 18% in the last year, MEI Pharma shareholders lost 6.2%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 12%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MEI Pharma better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - MEI Pharma has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

