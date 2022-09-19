Those who invested in McCormick (NYSE:MKC) five years ago are up 78%

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 14% in the last month. But at least the stock is up over the last five years. Unfortunately its return of 65% is below the market return of 66%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, McCormick achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 6.0% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 11% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NYSE:MKC Earnings Per Share Growth September 19th 2022

What About Dividends?

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, McCormick's TSR for the last 5 years was 78%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that McCormick shares lost 6.8% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 17%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 12% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that McCormick is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

A Different Perspective

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

