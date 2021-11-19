Those who invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) three years ago are up 131%

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. To wit, the Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) share price has flown 123% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. It's also good to see the share price up 21% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

We know that Marriott Vacations Worldwide has been profitable in the past. However, it made a loss in the last twelve months, suggesting profit may be an unreliable metric at this stage. So we might find other metrics can better explain the share price movements.

Languishing at just 1.3%, we doubt the dividend is doing much to prop up the share price. The revenue drop of 2.6% is as underwhelming as some politicians. The only thing that's clear is there is low correlation between Marriott Vacations Worldwide's share price and its historic fundamental data. Further research may be required!

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:VAC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 19th 2021

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Marriott Vacations Worldwide's TSR for the last 3 years was 131%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Marriott Vacations Worldwide shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 36% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 18%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Marriott Vacations Worldwide (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

