Those who invested in Manitowoc Company (NYSE:MTW) a year ago are up 31%

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) share price is 31% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 14% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 21% in the last three years.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Manitowoc Company went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

However the year on year revenue growth of 12% would help. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:MTW Earnings and Revenue Growth January 18th 2022

We know that Manitowoc Company has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Manitowoc Company will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Manitowoc Company shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 31% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 4% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Manitowoc Company better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Manitowoc Company is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

But note: Manitowoc Company may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

