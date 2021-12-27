Those who invested in Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) three years ago are up 412%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 40% in the last quarter. But over three years the performance has been really wonderful. Over that time, we've been excited to watch the share price climb an impressive 412%. As long term investors the recent fall doesn't detract all that much from the longer term story. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While Magnite made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last 3 years Magnite saw its revenue grow at 39% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. And it's not just the revenue that is taking off. The share price is up 72% per year in that time. It's always tempting to take profits after a share price gain like that, but high-growth companies like Magnite can sometimes sustain strong growth for many years. In fact, it might be time to put it on your watchlist, if you're not already familiar with the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:MGNI Earnings and Revenue Growth December 27th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Magnite has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Magnite shareholders are down 42% for the year, but the market itself is up 21%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 20% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Magnite is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those can't be ignored...

