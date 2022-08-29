Those who invested in Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) five years ago are up 159%

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 129% in five years. In contrast, the stock has fallen 8.7% in the last 30 days. This could be related to the soft market, with stocks down around 1.3% in the last month.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Magic Software Enterprises achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 16% per year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 18% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGS:MGIC Earnings Per Share Growth August 29th 2022

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Magic Software Enterprises, it has a TSR of 159% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Magic Software Enterprises returned a loss of 11% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 15%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 21%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Magic Software Enterprises better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Magic Software Enterprises you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

