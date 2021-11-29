Those who invested in M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) five years ago are up 193%

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. Long term M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 146% in five years. It's down 2.5% in the last seven days.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, M.D.C. Holdings achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 43% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 20% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 6.33.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:MDC Earnings Per Share Growth November 29th 2021

We know that M.D.C. Holdings has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at M.D.C. Holdings' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of M.D.C. Holdings, it has a TSR of 193% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

M.D.C. Holdings shareholders are up 12% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 24% a year, over half a decade) look better. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand M.D.C. Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with M.D.C. Holdings (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored) .

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

