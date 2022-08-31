Those who invested in Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) five years ago are up 399%

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Don't believe it? Then look at the Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) share price. It's 399% higher than it was five years ago. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. In the last week shares have slid back 2.8%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Lululemon Athletica managed to grow its earnings per share at 31% a year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 38% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:LULU Earnings Per Share Growth August 31st 2022

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 16% in the twelve months, Lululemon Athletica shareholders did even worse, losing 23%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 38% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Lululemon Athletica you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

