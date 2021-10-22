Those who invested in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) a year ago are up 59%

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) share price is up 59% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 31% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 21% in the last three years.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 219%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 59% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, despite the growth. Interesting. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 11.73.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:LOMA Earnings Per Share Growth October 22nd 2021

We know that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's total shareholder return last year was 59%. That includes the value of the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 5% per year over three years. The optimist would say this is evidence that the stock has bottomed, and better days lie ahead. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima you should know about.

