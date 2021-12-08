Those who invested in Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) three years ago are up 288%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance the Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) share price is 288% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock! In more good news, the share price has risen 9.4% in thirty days.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Live Ventures moved from a loss to profitability. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:LIVE Earnings Per Share Growth December 8th 2021

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Live Ventures' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Live Ventures shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 196% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 15% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 6 warning signs with Live Ventures (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

