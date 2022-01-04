Those who invested in Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) five years ago are up 47%

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 47% over five years, which is below the market return. The last year has been disappointing, with the stock price down 16% in that time.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Limelight Networks isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

For the last half decade, Limelight Networks can boast revenue growth at a rate of 6.0% per year. Put simply, that growth rate fails to impress. Like its revenue, its share price gained over the period. The increase of 8% per year probably reflects the modest revenue growth. If profitability is likely in the near term, then this might be one to add to your watchlist.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:LLNW Earnings and Revenue Growth January 4th 2022

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 23% in the last year, Limelight Networks shareholders lost 16%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 8% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Limelight Networks you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

