Those who invested in Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) three years ago are up 304%

Generally speaking, investors are inspired to be stock pickers by the potential to find the big winners. Mistakes are inevitable, but a single top stock pick can cover any losses, and so much more. One such superstar is Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS), which saw its share price soar 304% in three years.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Kura Sushi USA wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years Kura Sushi USA has grown its revenue at 20% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. And it's not just the revenue that is taking off. The share price is up 59% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like Kura Sushi USA have been known to go on winning for decades. In fact, it might be time to put it on your watchlist, if you're not already familiar with the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Kura Sushi USA's total shareholder return last year was 60%. That's better than the annualized TSR of 59% over the last three years. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. Before spending more time on Kura Sushi USA it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

