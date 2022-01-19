Those who invested in Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) three years ago are up 68%

Some Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 31% over the last three months. But at least the stock is up over the last three years. However, it's unlikely many shareholders are elated with the share price gain of 68% over that time, given the rising market.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Jounce Therapeutics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years Jounce Therapeutics saw its revenue shrink by 1.6% per year. The modest share price gain of 19% per year suggests holders are sanguine about the falling revenue. As a general rule we don't like it when a loss-making company isn't even growing revenue.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:JNCE Earnings and Revenue Growth January 19th 2022

A Different Perspective

Jounce Therapeutics shareholders are down 36% for the year, but the broader market is up 12%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Investors are up over three years, booking 19% per year, much better than the more recent returns. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Jounce Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Jounce Therapeutics is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

