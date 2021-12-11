Those who invested in J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) a year ago are up 74%

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) share price is 74% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 21% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 3.8% in three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

We don't think that J.W. Mays' modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last year J.W. Mays saw its revenue grow by 5.8%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. The modest growth is probably largely reflected in the share price, which is up 74%. That's not a standout result, but it is solid - much like the level of revenue growth. Given the market doesn't seem too excited about the stock, a closer look at the financial data could pay off, if you can find indications of a stronger growth trend in the future.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:MAYS Earnings and Revenue Growth December 11th 2021

This free interactive report on J.W. Mays' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that J.W. Mays shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 74% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 2% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with J.W. Mays (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

